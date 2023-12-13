John Cena Says He’s Grateful For His Cameo In Barbie

In an interview with Extra (via SEScoops), John Cena spoke about his cameo as a merman version of Ken in the hit movie Barbie, something he said he’s grateful for.

He said: “That one man, that’s a four leaf clover for me. I was really lucky. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that come our way. But I was especially lucky for that. Didn’t have to do much. Just put on a fish tail and a blonde wig and let all the talented folks do the rest. It’s great to see, not only the film be so successful amongst the consumers out there, but certainly with the critics as well.“