With John Cena As Guest Referee, LA Knight Defeats The Miz at WWE Payback

John Cena was the host of WWE Payback and decided to make himself the guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz. The Miz came out to protest but Cena would not budge and so the match was official. Eventually, in spite of both men having arguments with Cena, Knight got the win over the Miz. Knight had a staredown with Cena afterward, who shook his hand as a sign of respect and raised his hand to endorse him.

#WWEPayback Host AND Special Guest Referee?!@JohnCena truly is The Greatest of All Time! pic.twitter.com/jSFYwpjMks — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023