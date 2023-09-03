wrestling / News
With John Cena As Guest Referee, LA Knight Defeats The Miz at WWE Payback
John Cena was the host of WWE Payback and decided to make himself the guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz. The Miz came out to protest but Cena would not budge and so the match was official. Eventually, in spite of both men having arguments with Cena, Knight got the win over the Miz. Knight had a staredown with Cena afterward, who shook his hand as a sign of respect and raised his hand to endorse him.
The host of #WWEPayback @JohnCena is HERE! pic.twitter.com/emZtxjp0sy
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Longtime rivals @JohnCena and @mikethemiz have battle on the 🎤 at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/Vol2LmoV75
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
#WWEPayback Host AND Special Guest Referee?!@JohnCena truly is The Greatest of All Time! pic.twitter.com/jSFYwpjMks
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
This @RealLAKnight/@JohnCena showdown has us on the edge of our seats!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/TDjvCRAj36
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Special Guest Referee @JohnCena lays down the law for @mikethemiz and @RealLAKnight at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/hEpuzylIDu
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
PAY BACK WIN
YEAH!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/RAUn6SVWne
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
