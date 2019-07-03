John Cena Harassed By Controversial UK Personality, Cena Tells Him To ‘Be Respectful’

Controversial Youtube personality Mo Deen posted video of himself harassing John Cena on the streets of London, as he filmed him without permission. Cena is in the country filming the ninth Fast & Furious film, which drops on May 22, 2020. The video features Deen joking around and asking Cena questions while filming him, but Cena, who doesn’t want to be filming, continuously asks him to stop and show respect. Cena mentions that he “doesn’t care who he is” and that he “doesn’t want to talk to you.” He also tells him to “treat people with respect” while Deen keeps telling Cena that he [Deen] is “famous.” You can see the clips below.