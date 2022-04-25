wrestling / News

John Cena Has High Praise For Austin Theory, Says He Has More Talent Than He Did

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 23 John Cena Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory apologized to John Cena for being a better US Champion than he was. He posted a video of him saying as much to a young fan dressed in Cena merchandise at a live event. Cena responded by saying Theory has nothing to apologize for, because he has more ability than Cena had.

Theory wrote: “Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you…

Cena replied: “Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Theory, John Cena, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading