John Cena On Why He Hasn’t Had A In-Ring Wedding With Nikki Bella Yet

In an interview with PWInsider (via SportsKeeda), John Cena spoke about not having an in-ring wedding with Nikki Bella yet and if it could happen at Wrestlemania 35. Cena proposed to Nikki at Wrestlemania 33.

He said: “I have been asked that question before, and I’m a statistician guy. Show me the data. Things going wrong during a WWE engagement (would probably be) point, zero, zero, zero, five; (whereas) things going wrong during a WWE wedding (would be) one hundred percent—so I think I’m going to play the numbers, and quit while I’m ahead.“