John Cena Says He’s Not Facing Undertaker at WrestleMania, Is Headed to Smackdown

– John Cena announced on Raw that he is headling to Smackdown this week, saying that he won’t be facing Undertaker at WrestleMania. Cena appeared in the first hour of Monday’s episode and talked about how he failed to earn a match at WrestleMania at the Royal Rumble and in the Elimination Chamber, and must find another way.

Cena said he would call out the Undertaker, which popped the crowd, but said that he doesn’t make the matches and has been told that match is “impossible.” He then said he would go to Smackdown as the free agent he is, and would find his WrestleMania match there.

Reports have said that Cena would be facing Undertaker at Mania, and that the match wouldn’t be set up until after Elimination Chamber. Cena said in a Raw promo a couple of weeks ago that WrestleMania can “bring a legend back from the dead,” which was said to be a reference to his impending match with the Dead Man.

Tomorrow’s Smackdown takes place in Los Angeles and airs live on USA Network.

