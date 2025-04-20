John Cena emphasized the unpredictability of WWE when discussing Cody Rhodes’ journey to a WrestleMania main event against him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Speaking with ESPN’s Daniel Cormier (per Fightful), Cena said the following:

“It speaks to the unpredictability of WWE. I’m making a blanket statement and an assumption about fighting, which I know very little about. My blanket statement is, most likely you can spot the potential of a great fighter far before their peak. WWE is different, and I think that’s what makes it fun. Had you asked Triple H, ‘Did you ever think you’d be going against that guy you almost fired at WrestleMania at Chicago?’ I’m the last pick. I’m the guy who almost got fired. I’m the guy who should not be here. I’m the happy accident. Here we are, almost 25 years later, reflecting on that story. What’s beautiful about sports entertainment is, yes, rubber needs to hit road. You need to have fundamental skills and athletic ability to perform in the ring, but it’s also kind of up to them. They can take a mistake and make it a success. As long as you are brave enough to ride the lightning, you have a chance. It’s an interesting question and a lot of history…Stunning Steve Austin wasn’t really doing much until he became Stone Cold. Even then, we he was Stone Cold, he was kind of amigious until he said, ‘Austin 3:16 just whooped your ass.’ Now, we’re off the races. Rocky Maivia, booed out of every building, and not the good type of boo. ‘What are we gonna do with this guy?’ You can see from face value, ‘Former football player, he’s an athlete, he’s taken to the business,’ but it’s just not working. Then, by happy accident, he finds his way.”