John Cena Hopes To Visit Australia During WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena’s WWE retirement tour kicks off next year, and he’s hoping that it will have a stop in Australia. Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that 2025 would see his final year as an in-ring competitor, and he took to Twitter to note that he hopes to make a stop in Australia before he hangs it up.

Cena wrote:

“Grateful beyond words…2025 will be full of incredible events around the world. Very much hoping Australia is on the list!”