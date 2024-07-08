wrestling / News

John Cena Hopes To Visit Australia During WWE Retirement Tour

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

John Cena’s WWE retirement tour kicks off next year, and he’s hoping that it will have a stop in Australia. Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that 2025 would see his final year as an in-ring competitor, and he took to Twitter to note that he hopes to make a stop in Australia before he hangs it up.

Cena wrote:

“Grateful beyond words…2025 will be full of incredible events around the world. Very much hoping Australia is on the list!”

