John Cena Wants To Appear In a Horror Film As Either Victim or Villain

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

During an appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo (via Fightful), John Cena said that he would like to appear in a horror film at some point, either as the villain or one of the victims.

He said: “My answer to that is yes because I’ve never been in a horror film, so I would just want to be in a horror film. If you’re out there and you’re doing it, I’m available.

John Cena

