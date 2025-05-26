wrestling / News
John Cena Wants To Appear In a Horror Film As Either Victim or Villain
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
During an appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo (via Fightful), John Cena said that he would like to appear in a horror film at some point, either as the villain or one of the victims.
He said: “My answer to that is yes because I’ve never been in a horror film, so I would just want to be in a horror film. If you’re out there and you’re doing it, I’m available.“
