John Cena On How He’s Kept Motivated In His WWE Career

John Cena has had a lengthy career in WWE that comes to an end this year, and he recently reflected on how he has stayed motivated throughout it. The WWE star spoke with Sports Illustrated and was asked what keeps him going and more, and you can see some highlights below:

On staying motivated in his WWE career: “I don’t think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb, I think that’s the fun of it… getting into a rhythm of familiarity is sometimes stifling for growth so man there is different hills in front of me every day. There’s one in front of me has its own challenges and I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me.”

On what’s next for him: “Anything I tell will be a spoiler to fans, so I’m just going to say, you gotta watch the show to see what happens.”