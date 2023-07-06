John Cena Reveals How Much He Earned In First WWE Contract

In an interview with Kevin Hart for Hart to Heart (via Fightful), John Cena revealed how much he earned from his first WWE contract, which he signed back in 2000. He would go to developmental before debuting on the main roster in 2002.

He said: “My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.”