wrestling / News
John Cena Reveals How Much He Earned In First WWE Contract
July 6, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Kevin Hart for Hart to Heart (via Fightful), John Cena revealed how much he earned from his first WWE contract, which he signed back in 2000. He would go to developmental before debuting on the main roster in 2002.
He said: “My first contract with WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed. I think my rent was $1,000 a month. So all my money is now rent. When I told my mom, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re okay.’ My dad, I could have told him any other position and he would have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ but I told him I got a job with WWE. ‘Oh, my son. This is unreal. It’s going to great. I can’t believe it.’ Still, to this day, he’s extremely proud.”
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Rob Van Dam on Why He Has Negative View of Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas, Recalls Experience With Him in TNA
- Bully Ray on the Responsibility of Risky Spots Happening in AEW Being on Tony Khan
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes