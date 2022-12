John Cena Hypes Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Appearance

In a post on Twitter, John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of Smackdown, where he’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

He wrote: “You do not wanna miss the final @WWE event of 2022! Get ready Tampa, FL – #Smackdown @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn vs. @FightOwensFight and YOURS TRULY!! I’ll C U THERE!”