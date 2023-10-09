John Cena Hypes NXT Appearance, Carmelo Hayes Responds

WWE has shared a video in which John Cena hyped his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. He will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes when he faces Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman in his corner).

Cena said: “Hello fans of NXT. I’m John Cena and somewhere along my career I became the advice guy. Seems like I have advice for everybody. For Carmelo Hayes, I told him to figure out his differences in the ring, get up, get in the fight and never give up. Paul Heyman, my advice to you, please keep singing my theme song. Seems to be the only thing you do people actually enjoy. And my advice to you, the NXT faithful, do not miss Tuesday night. Because not only do we have Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes, we have Paul Heyman in Bron Breakker’s corner and I will be there in person in Carmelo Hayes’ corner. Now we also have Asuka and we also have Cody Rhodes. This is an extra special NXT and my advice to you is make sure you see it. Because if you miss it, you’ll be sorry. I will see you at NXT on Tuesday.”

Hayes replied on Twitter: “Heads up, when you get to the NXT parking lot call me. I’ll come out and walk you in OG just to be safe.”