John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
John Cena may see a lot of possibilities regarding wrestling, but competing for another company isn’t one of them. Cena was a guest at Florida Supercon and answered some questions including the possibility of working in wrestling outside of WWE. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of POST Wrestling:
On if he would ever sign outside of WWE: “There’s a whole like ‘never say never’ philosophy and I’m also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you. But, I can with certainty say no.”
On his match with Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006: “Four hours before the event [I found out I was losing the title] and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. It honestly was and I wouldn’t have it no other way. That’s a night that I cherish. It was fantastic.”
