John Cena in Action for Dark Main Event Following WWE SmackDown

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE held a dark main event John Cena teaming up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Roman Reigns and The Usos after last night’s SmackDown went off the air at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota (via WrestlingInc.com). The match reportedly went on for several minutes until there was a ref bump. Reigns his all three of his opponents with a Superman Punch.

However, John Cena later dodged a Spear and then hit Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment to pop the crowd. After that, Cena hit Jimmy Uso with an Attitude Adjustment to get the pinfall victory as the referee woke back up to count the pin.

Cena is currently slated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.