John Cena Says He’s Been Invited to a Life-Changing Event

– John Cena says that he’s set to attend an event that will “change my life.” Cena, who of course has been away from WWE on his movie career, took to Twitter on Thursday and Friday and said that he attended a class of some kind that he described as “an amazing experience where I was surrounded by a great group of gifted young people that made me a better human being.”

No word on what the experience is, or whether it’s related to the invitation he received, but the wording on the two seems similar. You can see the posts below:

Just finished such an amazing experience where I was surrounded by a great group of gifted young people that made me a better human being! Learned SO much!!!! Thank you classmates!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 3, 2019