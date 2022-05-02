John Cena Is Co-Founding A New Cocktail Brand

John Cena is the latest big name to get into the world of cocktails according to a report from Bloomberg. The veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne which will be out in stores later this month. In addition to Cena, the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Rosario Dawson are also working with the brand and each celebrity is getting their own cocktail to promote. Cena’s drink is an old-fashioned.

Cena commented on the cocktail, which took 18 months of development with Thomas Ashbourne: