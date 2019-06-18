WWE News: John Cena Is Thankful For His Time In WWE, WWE Stars on MTV Red Carpet, Bellas Watch HitC Match, More

– John Cena sent out the following tweet, expressing his gratitude for WWE.

So so thankful for @WWE being in my life. Sometimes “you can’t see me” but I’m always closer than you think. Love all of you and thank you for a wonderful evening. Tonight is another chance to be part of something so special #onedollarbet — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 18, 2019

– WWE stars and other celebrities take a walk on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

– The Bella Twins rewatch their 2014 match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

– Rik Bugez whips up a garlic shake.