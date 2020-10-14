wrestling / News
John Cena Is the New Voice of Honda’s Ad Campaign
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE’s John Cena announced that he’s the new voice of Honda’s latest ad campaign. You can check out his announcement, plus a clip where he voices Honda’s new ‘Rise fo the Challenge’ ad below.
Cena tweeted, “We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ‘Rise to the Challenge.'”
We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ”Rise to the Challenge.” pic.twitter.com/S7PgmkYq11
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 14, 2020
