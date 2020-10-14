wrestling / News

John Cena Is the New Voice of Honda’s Ad Campaign

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena F9

– WWE’s John Cena announced that he’s the new voice of Honda’s latest ad campaign. You can check out his announcement, plus a clip where he voices Honda’s new ‘Rise fo the Challenge’ ad below.

Cena tweeted, “We define who we are when we persevere in the face of obstacles. Proud to be the new voice of @Honda, starting with this message that encourages people to ‘Rise to the Challenge.'”

