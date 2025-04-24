In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), John Cena praised Joe Hendry and said that he thinks the TNA World Champion is going to be a ‘major player’ in the future. Hendry returned to WWE at Wrestlemania, where he lost to Randy Orton.

Cena said: “Joe is awesome. I got the chance to meet Joe at the Rumble, face-to-face. He had a small moment in Rumble and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re good at this, how do I make this more?’ I gave him some advice, ‘You don’t. You go out there, you be yourself, and you make your moment, your moment. When you try to make your moment more than is given, that’s selfish. You’re a small piece of a great show.’ I thought he did excellent at the Rumble. [At WrestleMania], I thought he was brilliant. If I don’t know that kid, I got to know him. He got to do his stuff, he got to be in a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, and he got a fantastic moment in giving Randy his 20th WrestleMania (match). We got an introduction on a large level to Joe Hendry. I think he’s going to be a major player. He loves it and he gets it right. He has a great mind.”