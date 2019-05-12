John Cena, Johnny Gargano, Hulk Hogan and More Share Mother’s Day Messages

– Johnny Gargano, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and more were among the WWE stars sending out messages for Mother’s Day. You can see a couple of Twitter posts from Gargano honoring his mother, as well as more Twitter posts by Cena, Hogan and more, a video by Nikki Bella and another by WWE. The latter features Naomi, Natalya, Mojo Rawley, and Titus O’Neil:

Some life changing moments for me, first time I picked up 🏋️‍♀️, first @WWE match, first @MakeAWish and THIS WEEKEND. @fit_ops Tears, smiles, honor, bravery, connection, and purpose among other things! Can’t have ‘life changers’ without LIFE. I love you Mom. #HappyMothersDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother’s Day! I love you and miss you tons. Until we meet again, only love Terry pic.twitter.com/GMCQQ1TwCx — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 12, 2019

We didn't have a lot of money when I was younger.. so my Mom would take me to the thrift store to grab some dancers spandex and then we'd go to the craft store for supplies.. She'd spend COUNTLESS hours hand making me costumes so I could pretend to be different characters.. pic.twitter.com/4VkJvcCtmZ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 12, 2019

She supported this crazy dream of mine since day one. I wouldn't be the performer or more importantly.. the person I am today if it weren't for her sacrifices. Nothing I can do will even begin to repay her for that.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/H64H7wOmA6 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 12, 2019

My sister Muffy is an amazing mom … because she had an amazing mom to look up to… Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and mothers across the world!🌹https://t.co/SguPZKc1K1 pic.twitter.com/qxllycZiuh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 12, 2019

I love you Mom! Happy Mother’s Day! 💕 pic.twitter.com/9QytiNBrzd — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2019