John Cena On LA Knight’s Success In WWE, Logan Paul’s Run In Company

John Cena recently shared his thoughts on LA Knight and Logan Paul’s rises to the top in WWE. Knight has found his way to becoming one of the most popular performers in the company and Paul has impressed many for his work as a celebrity coming into the company without any prior wrestling experience. Cena weighed in on both stars during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On LA Knight: “What I want to say is he’s gifted. That’s not the right thing to say. What I should say is, man — he has worked to get his talent. Because he is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch and it was really, really fun to be in there with him.”

On Knight’s rise in the business: “I got to see him mature just in the short time I was there. To see the way he worked [when Cena was his referee], to the philosophy in the tag match, and then to watch his matches after that, I could see him gain confidence even in that short period of time. That’s what gets me to the edge of my seat.”

On Paul coming into WWE: “So I actually told him, I’m like, ‘The old me would have hated it.’ And the old me would have been like, ‘What are you trying to take from us?’ And that’s just an archaic way of thinking that I was taught, and I understand why. Old carnival business — don’t trust this guy who’s coming into our territory. That idea was archaic in the ’80s. We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have somebody you don’t really need to convince that much [to] come on in, and then somebody who embraces our world, and is completely respectful, and risks a lot more than I would in the ring … He’s using all his talents that he’s built over the years in our universe.”