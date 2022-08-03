wrestling / News
John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt Now Available for Pre-Order at WWE Shop
– WWEShop.com has a new John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt that’s now available for preorder. And yes, it’s actually called a “Title Belt” on the website.
Fans can purchase their own for the cost of $999.99. It’s expected to ship starting Friday, September 23. Here are the title details from WWE Shop:
Product ID: 4997093
Material: 100% Zinc Alloy – Plate; 100% Leather – Strap
Title belt weighs approx. 6.17 lbs.
1st side plate measures approx. 4.5” x 4.5”
Main plate measures approx. 10.25” x 10.25”
2nd side plate measures approx. 3.875” x 3.875”
Snap fasteners
16 Gems represent John Cena’s 16 WWE World Championships
Spinning front plate reminiscent of John Cena’s custom championships over the years
Box measures approx. 18.687” x 10.687” x 12.75” (without handle) and weighs approx. 21.164lb (with title belt)
Includes exclusive sweatband set (100% Cotton), rally towel (100% Cotton) and box (100% MDF; 100% Metal Hardware)
Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”
Towel measures approx. 17” x 12”
Strap measures approx. 51.188” x 11.625”
Imported
Brand: WWE Authentic
Celebrate 20 years since the debut of one of the most legendary figures in all of the WWE by grabbing this John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt, including an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set. The gems in the spinning plate represent the 16 World Championship titles that Cena gained during his time dominating the WWE. Many of the graphics of the belt pay homage to iconic career moments, such as “U Can’t C Me.” Any true fan of “The Doctor Of Thuganomics” will have this piece proudly displayed in their fan cave.