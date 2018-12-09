WWE News: John Cena to Light Empire State Building Yellow, Alexa Bliss Showcases Intense Ab Workout, and Canvas 2 Canvas Pays Tribute to Logos

– John Cena will be working with his Bumblebee costar Hailee Steinfeld to light up the Empire State Building yellow in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to celebrate their commitment to brightening the lives of children. You can check out Cena’s tweet on the announcement below.

The event is slated for December 20, ahead of the release of John Cena’s new movie, Bumblebee, which arrives on December 21.

A wonderful opportunity to bring the magic of @bumblebeemovie and the spirit of the holiday season with @MakeAWish. Excited to light up the NYC sky with the help of these young men and women! @EmpireStateBldg https://t.co/CVUfik3ssy — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2018

– Alexa Bliss appeared in a video showcasing an intense 10-minute ab workout routine for Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today which pays tribute to logos. You can check out that video in the player below.