John Cena Reveals List Of His ‘Wrestling Soulmates,’ Teases Final Opponent

John Cena has a number of talents he’s been associated with over the years that he considers his “wrestling soulmates,” which he discussed in a recent appearance. Cena was a guest at Boston Fan Expo and did a Q&A panel, during which he named some of his all-time favorite opponents among other topics. You can see the highlights below (per the Boston Herald):

On his favorite opponents: “I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.”

On why now is the right time to finish his career: “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

On his final opponent for his career: “I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”