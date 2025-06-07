John Cena & Logan Paul Take Out Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso On WWE Smackdown

John Cena and Logan Paul stood tall to close out WWE Smackdown, laying out Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Cena and Paul appeared in the main event segment to interrupt Rhodes and Uso. Cena appeared on the ramp and distracted Rhodes and Uso, which allowed Paul to take out Uso. Cena then hit Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt and the two beat down their Money in the Bank opponents before getting on the mic.

Cena said that no one was coming to save the fans and reiterated that he will be ruining the dream of what WWE is, and said that he would leave with the Undisputed WWE Champion while Logan Paul took the World Heavyweight Championship. They posed with the titles and Cena hit another Attitude Adjustment on Rhodes before Paul nailed Uso again. The crowd gave “We Want Truth” chants to which Cena said that “you can’t handle the truth” before saying the truth was staring them in the face.

Cena and Paul will face Rhodes and Uso in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.