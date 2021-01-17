wrestling / News
John Cena Makes First WWE Appearance In Almost A Year In Official Wrestlemania Announcement
WWE announced earlier today that they have set locations and dates for the next three Wrestlemania events. Not only that, but fans will be allowed at Wrestlemania 37, which takes place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 10 and April 11. An official announcement was made on tonight’s NFL games on NBC in an ad that featured Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and John Cena. It was Cena’s first appearance for WWE since losing to Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36 last year in the Firefly Funhouse match.
BREAKING: @JohnCena, @WWERomanReigns, @HeymanHustle, @SashaBanksWWE, @StephMcMahon and @TripleH provide a major update on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! pic.twitter.com/nQd4y8HfBn
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2021
