John Cena Celebrates 17th Anniversary of WWE Debut, Says His WWE Journey ‘Is Far From Over’
– John Cena remembered today as the start of his WWE journey on Twitter. Cena made his WWE debut today on June 27, 2002 on Smackdown, where he lost to Kurt Angle. You can check out Cena’s tweets on the milestone and a video of his Smackdown debut against Kurt Angle below.
John Cena wrote, “17 years ago today my @WWE journey began. It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up.” He also added, “It started with a slap 17 years ago today…and @JohnCena’s just getting started!”
17 years ago today my @WWE journey began. It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2019
It started with a slap 17 years ago today…and @JohnCena's just getting started! pic.twitter.com/H8d2b79AaD
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2019
