John Cena, Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

John Cena is making his Smackdown return this week, as announced with a couple of matches that will take place at Rolling Loud. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced on Monday that Cena will make his return to the Blue Brand show this week after he returned at Money in the Bank last night. Cena is also set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw.

In addition to Cena’s return, WWE has announced that Carmella will get a rematch against Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Title from Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. Additionally, Big E. will face Apollo Crews at the festival location.

Smackdown is split between Cleveland, Ohio and Rolling Loud on Friday’s episode, which will also see the Smackdown debut of Toni Storm.