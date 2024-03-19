John Cena, Mick Foley & More Write Promotional Reviews Of Becky Lynch’s New Book

Becky Lynch’s memoir got some high praise in promotional reviews from John Cena, Mick Foley and more. Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl releases next Tuesday, and the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster has posted some promotional blurbs from wrestling stars as you can see below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin: “Becky’s writing style is infectious and contagious. Just like her personality. From hard times and hard decisions, to changing the landscape of sports entertainment, the self-described ‘underdog’ has always been destined to do great things. I’m sure there is more to come. And that’s the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so.”

John Cena: “Quin’s story is one of perseverance, humility, and raw emotion. Her authenticity allows us to feel her struggles and mature alongside her as the story unfolds. Anyone who’s ever wondered what it takes and what it’s like to become a WWE superstar will not be able to put this down. It might just be the new Underdog’s Guide to the Galaxy. A trailblazer, a groundbreaker and a great example of my 3 favorite words…Never Give Up.”

Seth Rollins: “Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges—that’s my lovely wife, and it’s also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwidth to pen a perfect memoir…because of course she did.”

Stephanie McMahon: “Becky Lynch: The Man is the story of a remarkable woman who had the guts to put it all on the line. Taking risks that would take her from flight attendant to one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the world, Becky Lynch defies every stereotype. The crowd loves her because she is vulnerable and real, and I have no doubt you will too!”

Mick Foley: “Becky Lynch: The Man is one of the finest wrestling books—or memoirs of any kind—I have had the pleasure to read. Actually, it was equal parts, honor and pleasure; Becky allowed me in on the ground floor of her creative process, and I read with great joy as she found her voice as a writer. I am so glad she has chosen to share that voice and her remarkable life story with all of us.”

Brian Gewirtz: “Becky Lynch A.K.A. Rebecca Quin A.K.A. The Man has written a memoir that’s deeply personal, legitimately hilarious and truly inspiring. She’s a gifted storyteller both in the ring and on the page. Multiple times I found myself saying ‘Damn Becky, I had no idea’ out loud to no one in particular. Most people would be satisfied headlining WrestleMania, changing the face of women’s wrestling and pulling off a flawless Cyndi Lauper on network television. Thankfully for Becky that was all just a precursor to this freaking masterpiece of a book.”