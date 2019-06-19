wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Bet a Padres Player He Wouldn’t Make It to MLB, Mark Henry Cuts Hair for the Homeless, Stephanie McMahon Having Fun in France
– MLB.com published an article on how John Cena bet Padres player Logan Allen $1 that he wouldn’t make it to the majors. Now that Allen has made it to the Padres, John Cena owes Allen a dollar. You can check out a video of Cena telling the story and commenting on the news on Twitter below.
Tonight, @Logan__Allen earns his dollar from @JohnCena as he makes his Major League debut.
Tomorrow, the dollar gets paid in person. #onedollarbet pic.twitter.com/HKecAkSuS4
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2019
Never underestimate the value of a dollar. Tomorrow I will gladly pay what is owed. Tonight is something special. #OneDollarBet 🤝⚾️💵 https://t.co/k0oh9KWZIG
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 18, 2019
– TMZ did a story on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry cutting hair for the homeless on Father’s Day. You can check out a video TMZ released on the story below.
– Stephanie McMahon shared another photo of her in Cannes. You canc heck out her latest tweet below.
Lots of fun listening to @hestaprynnmusic & @Yarden_Saxo at @Twitter’s #HereWeAre at #CannesLions! pic.twitter.com/q8ok4DY0Kd
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 19, 2019
