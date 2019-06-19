wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Bet a Padres Player He Wouldn’t Make It to MLB, Mark Henry Cuts Hair for the Homeless, Stephanie McMahon Having Fun in France

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLB.com published an article on how John Cena bet Padres player Logan Allen $1 that he wouldn’t make it to the majors. Now that Allen has made it to the Padres, John Cena owes Allen a dollar. You can check out a video of Cena telling the story and commenting on the news on Twitter below.

TMZ did a story on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry cutting hair for the homeless on Father’s Day. You can check out a video TMZ released on the story below.

– Stephanie McMahon shared another photo of her in Cannes. You canc heck out her latest tweet below.

