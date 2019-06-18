wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena & More Backstage at Raw, Bellas Not Backstage, Sarah Logan Appears at Commercial Break
– While the Bella Twins were not in fact backstage at Raw, John Cena was. PWInsider reports that Cena was backstage at the show, as was Paige. Paige was doing interviews for the Girl Up campaign.
– While the Bellas were reported as being backstage, they were not there for the show. They were filming content earlier in the day and doing some community outreach content for Unicef and Girl Up.
– The site also reports that Sarah Logan came out during a commercial break and cut a promo saying that she was a viking and would be plundering Raw.
