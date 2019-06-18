WWE News: John Cena & More Backstage at Raw, Bellas Not Backstage, Sarah Logan Appears at Commercial Break

– While the Bella Twins were not in fact backstage at Raw, John Cena was. PWInsider reports that Cena was backstage at the show, as was Paige. Paige was doing interviews for the Girl Up campaign.

– The site also reports that Sarah Logan came out during a commercial break and cut a promo saying that she was a viking and would be plundering Raw.