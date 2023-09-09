wrestling / News

John Cena Segment & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw John Cena Image Credit: WWE

John Cena will be on the Grayson Waller Effect on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that Cena will be Waller’s guest on next week’s show.

In addition, LA Knight will take on The Miz in a WWE Payback rematch. The show airs next Friday on FOX.

