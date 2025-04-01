John Cena Promises More Unpredictability In Lead-Up To WrestleMania

John Cena surprised the world when he turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, and he says there’s more unpredictability to come. Cena spoke with People for a new interview and said that there are more surprises to be looked forward to.

“I’m going to say that there’s more unpredictability on the way,” Cena said of his heel turn. “Here’s the stance I’m going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We’re in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can’t do that.”

He continued, “What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that’s one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”

Cena was laid out by Cody Rhodes on last night’s episode of WWE Raw following a well-received promo segment between them.