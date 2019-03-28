John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman After Nikki Bella Acknowledges She’s Dating

– John Cena looks to have moved on from his split with Nikki Bella, going on a date with an as-yet-unknown woman. TMZ caught a picture of Cena in Vancouver, where he is filming Playing With Fire, on a date with the mystery brunette.

The site reports that the couple had a four-hour dinner date and then the photo was snapped during their post-meal walk arm-in-arm with each other.

The photo comes shortly after Nikki Bella acknowledged that she was dating Artem Chigvinsev on the first episode of her podcast with sister Brie, though she also noted that they are not exclusive.