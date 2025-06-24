John Cena Names His Two Favorite WrestleMania Entrances

John Cena named two of his favorite WrestleMania entrances, highlighting one for its spectacle and another for its simplicity.

Speaking at Fan Expo Dallas (per Fightful), Cena recalled how an elaborate entrance by JBL at their WrestleMania 21 match inspired him to start doing special entrances. When Cena asked where his own special entrance was, JBL told him, “You’re winning. That’s enough!”

“Man, I like this last one because it was super plain. It was like, so I started doing the funky WrestleMania entrances because like nobody was. I remember my first WrestleMania main event for a world championship was against JBL, and he came out in a limousine and he dropped money with his face on it, and we rehearsed his entrance and I’m looking at this going like, ‘this is fantastic.” I turned to him, I go, ‘where’s my entrance?’ Deadpan, He turns to me, he goes, ‘you’re winning. That’s enough!’ I really liked the spectacle he made of the entrance. So I was like, man, if nobody’s doing special stuff, that’s WrestleMania. That’s an event that is a big ask for you as a fan. I wanted to make it special and unique, and now tons of people do special and unique entrances. So this year I just wanted to flip it and go like as bare bones simple as I could. So I like this one. I got to take that back. Sorry. Got to take that back. I had a chance to bring 50 kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the stage for WrestleMania. There’s nothing like the view out of the tunnel when you look at the stadium and it’s just bananas. So the fact that I got to share that moment with some close friends that day, that was pretty big up too.”