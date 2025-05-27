John Cena Names His Top Three Favorite Feuds of His Career

– Speaking at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena discussed some of his favorite feuds of his illustrious career. Cena cited his feuds with The Rock, CM Punk, and Randy Orton as some of his favorites when asked about his three favorite ones. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I guess our goal as performers are to try and get you guys interested. Some of the most interesting ones over the years might have been The Rock, CM Punk, the third one I’ll leave up to the fans. [Fan mentions Randy Orton]. You know what, Randy Orton.”

John Cena recently defended his title against Orton in their last matchup earlier this month at WWE Backlash. Cena was also in action over the weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He defeated R-Truth in a non-title bout.

Cena will now team up with Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.