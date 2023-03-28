John Cena Congratulates NCAA Women’s Tournament Star After ‘You Can’t See Me’ Moment

Caitlin Clark went viral after delivering a “You Can’t See Me” gesture during a fantastic performance in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, and John Cena took to social media to comment. Clark, who plays for Iowa, helped her team to a win over Louisville with a performance that included eight three-point shots and a total of 41 points (notching a triple-double to boot). After her sixth shot from behind the three-point line, she did Cena’s handwave and it went viral, causing the actor and WWE star to weigh in.

Cena retweeted the post, writing:

“Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour”

Cena is set to face Austin Theory for the latter’s WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania, while Clark and Iowa go on to play South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.