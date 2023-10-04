John Cena Says There’s Never Been A Better Time For WWE

John Cena believes that WWE is at its best ever right now, saying as much on The Bump. The actor and WWE star is in the midst of a return run for the company that will see him team up with LA Knight at WWE Fastlane, and he appeared on Wednesday’s show where he talked about the momentum the company currently has.

“There’s never been a better time for WWE than now,” Cena said (per Fightful). “With all of the things, from an administrative and business standpoint, that’s going on, from the influx of talent that we have, through the advances in recruiting that we have. We’re gaining the best, we currently field the best and our future is on an upward trajectory.”

Cena continued, “I say our future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family. It’s awesome to see. I’ve had thoughts of, what will they do without me? They will go on, and they will be fine. It really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015. It is a better place now than when it was when I was a full-time performer.”

Cena and Knight will face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s PPV. Cena is also set to be at next Tuesday’s NXT, where he will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corrner as Hayes battles Bron Breakker.