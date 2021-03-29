wrestling / News
John Cena’s New Books Releasing Next Week
As previously reported, John Cena is set to release two new kids books, Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day, with both set to be released on April 6. The books are based on Cena’s motivational tweets.
Here’s the book description on Amazon for Be a Work in Progress:
A beautifully illustrated book of inspiration from the beloved entertainer and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Cena
“Be brave enough to embrace humility. The reward will be confidence.”
For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity. Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity.
Heartfelt and hopeful, Be a Work in Progress is the pick-me-up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values.
And here’s the Amazon description for Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day:
Bestselling author and entertainer John Cena motivates and inspires readers with this illustrated book of uplifting encouragements adapted from his popular Twitter feed. The perfect gift for graduations, birthdays, and life’s biggest celebrations!
Hope + Effort = Making the impossible possible
In this colorfully illustrated book of encouragements, John Cena urges young readers to be who they are, act to make the world a better place, and never stop striving.
Aimed at elementary and middle schoolers, but fun and fitting for readers of any age, John’s inspiring perspective and thoughtful advice are perfect for milestones like graduations, new siblings, and other big life moments, as well as for anyone who could use a little boost.
These affirmations about growing up and moving forward are sure to help kids find joy in their efforts and achievements.
