WWE News: John Cena Apparently Sporting New Tattoo, Synopsis for Next Week’s Edge and Christian Show
– The UK Sun published a report that appears to show John Cena sporting a new tattoo on his wrist. It’s unconfirmed if the tattoo is permanent or if Cena only has a temporary tattoo job for the movie he’s currently filming in China. You can check out some social media clips where the tattoo makes an appearance below.
#Johncena's new tattoo #tattoo #celebswithtattooshttps://t.co/f6ufJ5MeeG pic.twitter.com/VtqSLCO0WA
— dot tattoo (@dottattoo) November 22, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Video from @johncena in his Project X trailer. They helped him move in his piano, so now he can practice between sets! (Swipe Left For More) ……………….. #ProjectX #TheFuriousSandstorm #JackieChan #Shanghai #China #Mandarin #Boxing #Training #Stunts #JohnCena #Cenation #Raw #SDLive #NeverGiveUp #YouCantSeeMe #RespectEarnIt #WWE #Wrestling #WrestlingFan #Recognize #TheChampIsHere #LetsGoCena #Movies #Acting #Actor #Hollywood #Film #Beijing #Piano #Music
View this post on Instagram
New day of filming = new jar of Lao Gan Ma for @johncena! This was taken on John's first day of shooting fight scenes for Project X in Beijing! ……………….. #ProjectX #TheFuriousSandstorm #JackieChan #Shanghai #China #Mandarin #Boxing #Training #Stunts #JohnCena #Cenation #Raw #SDLive #NeverGiveUp #YouCantSeeMe #RespectEarnIt #WWE #Wrestling #WrestlingFan #Recognize #TheChampIsHere #LetsGoCena #Movies #Acting #Actor #Hollywood #Film #LaoGanMa #ChineseFood
– The Edge and Christian Show is set to return to the WWE Network next Monday following Raw. WWE Network will also be running a marathon a show earlier that day. Here’s the official synopsis for next week’s episode:
“Edge and Christian’s return hits a bit of a snag in the WWE Chairman’s office, but they make the most of their quality time with the boss.”