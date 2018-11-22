WWE News: John Cena Apparently Sporting New Tattoo, Synopsis for Next Week’s Edge and Christian Show

– The UK Sun published a report that appears to show John Cena sporting a new tattoo on his wrist. It’s unconfirmed if the tattoo is permanent or if Cena only has a temporary tattoo job for the movie he’s currently filming in China. You can check out some social media clips where the tattoo makes an appearance below.

– The Edge and Christian Show is set to return to the WWE Network next Monday following Raw. WWE Network will also be running a marathon a show earlier that day. Here’s the official synopsis for next week’s episode:

“Edge and Christian’s return hits a bit of a snag in the WWE Chairman’s office, but they make the most of their quality time with the boss.”