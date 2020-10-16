wrestling / News
John Cena & New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Pose With Marriage License
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
As previously reported, John Cena got married to his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh during a private ceremony earlier this week. And now there’s footage showing that they have the license to prove it.
In a new video from WFLA in Tampa Bay, Cena and Shariatzadeh are seen posing with their marriage license outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa.
Cena and Shariatzadeh reportedly began dating in early 2019.
On behalf of 411, our congratulations and best wishes to the couple.
