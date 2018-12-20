John Cena Discusses His Excitement on Reading the Bumblebee Script, Discusses What He Looks for in a Film Role

– Times Now News recently interviewed Bumblebee costar and WWE Superstar John Cena. The movie opens in theaters tomorrow. Below are some highlights.

John Cena on loving the script and being willing to play a spare tire: “I read it and immediately it was like the joke’s on him and him (Knight and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura). I could have played Bumblebee’s spare tire. I just wanted to be in the movie. And in the initial conversation with Travis, we were able to converse about the passion we both had for the movies.”

John Cena on the process of making films: “Making movies is a long process. Travis said it took us two-and-a-half years with Bumblebee. But you’re not done when you’re done. You have to go out and see it. So if you don’t like it and you do it for the business of it all and I’ve been there, it makes this stuff tough. But when you really do like it, even when we are not playing with great stuff, because you guys like it. But even if you don’t, I’ll rap with you all day and hopefully, you’ll wind up going ‘Hmm maybe I was wrong, I’m gonna check it out again.’”

Cena on his next film role: “I don’t know. I know that I’m gonna love when I read it. Everyone has got their process but for me, it is super important… To me, it’s all about doing what you love and loving what you do. I’m trying to take some chances. But I don’t view them as chances because (the scripts are like books that) I can’t put down.”