John Cena, Nikki Bella, & Nia Jax Up For People’s Choice Awards This Weekend

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH John Cena John Cena's WWE Super Show-Down

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards take place on Saturday night, and John Cena. Nikki Bella, & Nia Jax are all up for awards. John Cena is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star 2018 People’s Choice Award (for his role in Blockers). Nikki Bella is a finalist for both Reality TV Star People’s Choice Award (for Total Bellas and for Competition Contestant for Dancing With The Stars.) Nia Jax is a finalist for the Game Changer People’s Choice Award. The Awards ceremony airs at 9PMET on E.

