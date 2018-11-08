John Cena, Nikki Bella, & Nia Jax Up For People’s Choice Awards This Weekend

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards take place on Saturday night, and John Cena. Nikki Bella, & Nia Jax are all up for awards. John Cena is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star 2018 People’s Choice Award (for his role in Blockers). Nikki Bella is a finalist for both Reality TV Star People’s Choice Award (for Total Bellas and for Competition Contestant for Dancing With The Stars.) Nia Jax is a finalist for the Game Changer People’s Choice Award. The Awards ceremony airs at 9PMET on E.