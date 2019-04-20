wrestling / News
WWE News: Spotlight on John Cena and Nikki Bella One Year Later, Video of Superstars Competing on Double Dare, New Merchandise Available
April 20, 2019 | Posted by
– E! Network released a video looking at John Cena and Nikki Bella one year after their break-up. You can check out that video below.
– Nickelodeon released some new footage of WWE Superstars competing on Double Dare this week. You can check out that footage below.
– WWE Shop has some new merchandise available, including shorts inspired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12, The New Day Sicks, a new Roman Reigns hoodie, and Velveteen Dream replica glasses.
