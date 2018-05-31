According to usmagazine.com, John Cena & Nikki Bella are reportedly back together a month and a half after calling off their engagement. An insider told the site the following…

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life. Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”