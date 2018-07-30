John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Relationship Reportedly Over For Good

John Cena and Nikki Bella have reportedly ended their relationship, and it’s for good this time. TMZ reports that the couple are telling friends that their relationship is legitimately over because they’ve grown apart.

The site reports that their distance away from each other while Bella was filming Total Bellas and Cena was in China filming for a movie pushed the two further apart emotionally. Bella also realized while watching the Total Bellas finale how unhappy she was at the time, when she was uncertain of where she and Cena stood.

TMZ’s sources say Bella doesn’t regret the decision and is focusing on her career, rather than dating someone new. She is moving out of Cena’s home and is finding her own place.