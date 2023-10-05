WWE News: John Cena Hypes NXT Appearance Next Week, WWE Main Event Lineup, Superstars Battle Their Mentors

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena hyped his upcoming appearance on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. He will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes as he battles Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman in his corner.

Cena wrote: “N-X-T! N-X-T! N-X-T! Thank you to @Carmelo_WWE for the opportunity to be there LIVE on @WWENXT on what will be a CANNOT MISS show on Tuesday! C U Then!!! #WWENXT”

– WWE has a new Top 10 which looks at Superstars battling their mentors.

– A new Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown is now online.

– This week’s WWE Main Event includes:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li

* Nikki Cross vs. Kayden Carter