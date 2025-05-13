John Cena Weighs In On Criticism Of Him Saying He Loves Vince McMahon

John Cena got heavy pushback from fans after saying he still loves Vince McMahon in the wake of the allegations against the latter. Cena said in an interview leading up to WrestleMania 41 that while he wasn’t downplaying the allegations of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking against McMahon, he still loves the former WWE Chairman. Cena was asked about the matter in an interview with US Weekly and said that he isn’t surprised by the reaction from people online. You can see the highlights below:

On his comments and the reaction to them: “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody or how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being.”

on the fan response to his comments: “I’m not surprised about any of that.”