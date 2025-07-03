John Cena Reflects on the Finality Of His Upcoming Retirement

John Cena is set to retire at the end of the year, something that he spoke about in a recent interview. Cena was a guest on This Morning on Wednesday and he spoke about the retirement tour that will come to a close in December; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On the finality of his retirement: “I can understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I’m 48 years old and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away. The company has so many stars. They’re in great hands. The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds like the crazy crowds in the O2 for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE superstars ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December.”

On how he’ll feel once he’s wrestled his final match: “Gosh, honestly, I feel great. I think I’ll be able to tell you how I felt when it’s January and it’s all done. But gosh, I’m looking forward to the to the next appearance and the next one. We’ve got 15 dates left. I had 36 for the whole year, so we’re over halfway there, and the audience has been great. We’ve been making some compelling TV. I’m really excited to see how it ends.”